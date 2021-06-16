Trinity Academy Sowerby Bridge reveals plan to be 'most transformational academy in England'

From the start of the next academic year, the school will be renamed Trinity Academy Grammar.

The academy said this is being done to better communicate the academy identity, high standards and aspirations for their students.

Charlie Johnson, Principal of Trinity Academy Grammar, said: “After becoming part of the Trinity Multi-Academy Trust family more than three years ago, the academy has undergone a transformational period. Reviving our commitment to uphold the highest of standards for both our students and teachers has proven to be extremely rewarding.

Principal Charlie Johnson.

“Rebranding the academy to Trinity Academy Grammar represents much more than just a change in name. We wanted a name that truly reflects our heritage as a Grammar school, as we continue to build on this legacy through our outstanding achievements and the dedication of our entire staff to enrich the lives of our students with an excellent education.

“Our vision to become the most transformational Academy in England is now being fully realised. As we look forward to a bright future under the new Trinity Academy Grammar banner, we will continue to celebrate and promote the extraordinary achievements of our students and all those involved in making our academy a place where each individual student is known, valued and understood.”

At the conclusion of the 2018-2019 term (the last year in which results were published), the academy was named in the top one per cent of the most improved schools in the country and became one of the highest-performing schools for progress in the Calderdale local authority.

Part of the Trinity Multi-Academy Trust since 2018, the academy also reported a 96% year-on-year increase in first and second choice applications.

Previously operating as a Grammar school for nearly 70 years, the renaming also endorses the commitment to build upon its legacy as a leading educational institute serving the surrounding communities the academy has said.