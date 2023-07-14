News you can trust since 1853
Trinity Academy students rounded off a year working with Halifax Homeless Community Kitchen

Students at Trinity Academy have rounded off an interesting year working with Halifax Homeless Community Kitchen (HHCK).
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 14:05 BST

Over this past school year, year seven students have been working with HHCK learning about the needs of some members of the community and how they can help.

This included wrapping Christmas parcels and most recently doing a "Ready Steady Cook" challenge, which involved making meals out of donated food that can then be given out to those who use HHCK.

When asked what they had enjoyed the most, pupil Lily said "helping other people" to which fellow pupil Violet added "it feels really good".

Year seven Trinity Academy students rounded off a year working with Halifax Homeless Community KitchenYear seven Trinity Academy students rounded off a year working with Halifax Homeless Community Kitchen
A staff member added "It has been a great opportunity for our students to see what goes into running a charity like HHCK and for them to be able to offer a small amount of help.

"It’s also taught our students life skills that they will be able to use moving forward. We look forward to this partnership continuing in the future."