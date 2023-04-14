News you can trust since 1853
Trinity Multi-Academy Trust withdraws application for a new school in Brighouse

The Trinity Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) has withdrawn its application to open a new secondary school in Brighouse.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:41 BST

The school was due to open in September 2025 and would have catered for up to 750 pupils aged 11-16.

Last year the Department for Education (DfE) told Calderdale Council that the plans were not needed as it said there is sufficient capacity in existing schools.

Michael Gosling, CEO of Trinity MAT, said: “Whilst the initial application was approved by the Department for Education (DfE), since its submission the level of basic need for pupil places in the area has changed considerably.

The school was due to open in September 2025The school was due to open in September 2025
"This is mainly due to the significantly improved performance of Trinity Academy Grammar as well as continuing success and popularity of Trinity Academy Bradford. This has resulted in a high number of students who had previously travelled to the Brighouse area for their secondary education no longer doing so, therefore reducing the demand for places in the area.

“Therefore, after analysing this trend closely with Calderdale Local Authority, and following several joint meetings with the DfE to examine projected pupil numbers for the next five years, it is with regret that we have decided to withdraw the project due to the lack of basic need for pupil places in the area.”

The application was aimed at providing places for the children moving into thousands of new homes proposed as part of the Calderdale Local Plan.

The Local Plan proposes thousands of new homes, mostly in Brighouse, Clifton, Greetland, Hipperholme, Northowram and Shelf.

