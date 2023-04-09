News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Truancy fines: 37 parents from Halifax and rest of Calderdale fined - some £660 - after their kids keep missing school

Dozens of Calderdale parents have been forced to pay fines because their children have missed school.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Apr 2023, 18:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 18:24 BST

One day at Bradford Magistrates Court earlier this month saw 37 parents from the borough handed hefty fines after their kids did not attend lessons.

They included parents of both primary and secondary school pupils.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their fines ranged from £22 to £660, with most having to pay £440 plus court costs.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates CourtThe cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
Most Popular

Councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason.

These include a Parenting Order, an Education Supervision Order, a School Attendance Order and a fine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each parent can be fined £60, rising to £120 each if they do not pay within 21 days.

Anyone who does not pay the fine after 28 days may be prosecuted.

Courts can issue fines of up to £2,500, a community order or a jail sentence up to three months.

Read More
Police officer kicked out of Halifax's Acapulco nightclub 'then claimed bouncers...
CalderdaleHalifaxCourts