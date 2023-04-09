Truancy fines: 37 parents from Halifax and rest of Calderdale fined - some £660 - after their kids keep missing school
Dozens of Calderdale parents have been forced to pay fines because their children have missed school.
One day at Bradford Magistrates Court earlier this month saw 37 parents from the borough handed hefty fines after their kids did not attend lessons.
They included parents of both primary and secondary school pupils.
Their fines ranged from £22 to £660, with most having to pay £440 plus court costs.
Councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason.
These include a Parenting Order, an Education Supervision Order, a School Attendance Order and a fine.
Each parent can be fined £60, rising to £120 each if they do not pay within 21 days.
Anyone who does not pay the fine after 28 days may be prosecuted.
Courts can issue fines of up to £2,500, a community order or a jail sentence up to three months.