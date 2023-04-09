One day at Bradford Magistrates Court earlier this month saw 37 parents from the borough handed hefty fines after their kids did not attend lessons.

They included parents of both primary and secondary school pupils.

Their fines ranged from £22 to £660, with most having to pay £440 plus court costs.

The cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason.

These include a Parenting Order, an Education Supervision Order, a School Attendance Order and a fine.

Each parent can be fined £60, rising to £120 each if they do not pay within 21 days.

Anyone who does not pay the fine after 28 days may be prosecuted.