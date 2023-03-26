News you can trust since 1853
Truancy fines: More than 30 parents in Halifax and rest of Calderdale fined hundreds of pounds on one day after their kids miss school

Scores of Calderdale parents have been fined – some £660 – for not making their children go to school.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Mar 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 15:26 BST

One day at Bradford Magistrates Court earlier this month saw 34 parents from Halifax and the rest of the borough slapped with expensive fines after their kids missed school.

Their fines range from £230 to £660 with most having to pay a hefty £440 plus court costs.

Councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason.

The fines were handed out as well as court costs
These include a Parenting Order, an Education Supervision Order, a School Attendance Order and a fine.

Each parent can be fined £60, rising to £120 each if they do not pay within 21 days.

Anyone who does not pay the fine after 28 days may be prosecuted.

Courts can issue fines of up to £2,500, a community order or a jail sentence up to three months.

