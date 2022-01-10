Trust leader Amanda shows her OBE to pupils at West Vale Academy

Pupils at West Vale Academy gave a warm welcome to Amanda Bennett, CEO of Great Heights Academy Trust, when she showed them the OBE she received just before Christmas.

By Tom Scargill
Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:00 pm
Amanda with pupils at West Vale Academy

Mrs Bennett told the children about her day at Windsor Castle and meeting Prince Charles.

Members of the school council enjoyed seeing photographs of the day and asked lots of questions about the award which was for Amanda’s services to education in West Yorkshire.

Amanda told the children: “I love my job, I love helping schools to get better and I love seeing the difference that makes for boys and girls like you.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"Getting this award is a celebration of everyone’s hard work in all my schools."

One of the West Vale pupils said: "Mrs Bennett got this award because we go to a good school and because she’s worked hard to make other schools as good as ours. I’m proud to come to West Vale."

West Yorkshire