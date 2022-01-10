Trust leader Amanda shows her OBE to pupils at West Vale Academy

Amanda with pupils at West Vale Academy

Mrs Bennett told the children about her day at Windsor Castle and meeting Prince Charles.

Members of the school council enjoyed seeing photographs of the day and asked lots of questions about the award which was for Amanda’s services to education in West Yorkshire.

Amanda told the children: “I love my job, I love helping schools to get better and I love seeing the difference that makes for boys and girls like you.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Getting this award is a celebration of everyone’s hard work in all my schools."