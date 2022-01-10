Trust leader Amanda shows her OBE to pupils at West Vale Academy
Pupils at West Vale Academy gave a warm welcome to Amanda Bennett, CEO of Great Heights Academy Trust, when she showed them the OBE she received just before Christmas.
Mrs Bennett told the children about her day at Windsor Castle and meeting Prince Charles.
Members of the school council enjoyed seeing photographs of the day and asked lots of questions about the award which was for Amanda’s services to education in West Yorkshire.
Amanda told the children: “I love my job, I love helping schools to get better and I love seeing the difference that makes for boys and girls like you.
"Getting this award is a celebration of everyone’s hard work in all my schools."
One of the West Vale pupils said: "Mrs Bennett got this award because we go to a good school and because she’s worked hard to make other schools as good as ours. I’m proud to come to West Vale."