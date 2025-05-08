Tutor Doctor’s top educational book picks for Children’s Book Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week is Children's Book Week and Tutor Doctor's Becky Ward shares her favourite books for KS1, 2 & 3.

Children’s Book Week is the perfect excuse to dive into a good story and get kids excited about reading. Whether they’re already hooked on books or need a little more encouragement, it’s a great time to explore stories that spark curiosity and make learning feel like fun.

Becky Ward, Tutor Doctor’s education specialist, is all about finding those hidden gems – books that seamlessly blend learning with fun, keeping things light, engaging and enjoyable. The kind of stories that leave children laughing, asking questions and maybe even learning something new…without even realising it!

Here are Becky’s top five picks for Key Stages 1, 2 and 3 – books that prove learning doesn’t have to feel like work (when it’s wrapped up in a brilliant story).

For KS1:

Book 1 – ‘Oi Frog!’ by Kes Gray & Jim Field:

Looking for a book that gets little ones giggling while giving their early reading skills a boost? Oi Frog! is a marvellous choice.

This lively story is full of rhyming words, repetition and playful language patterns that are perfect for developing phonics without it ever feeling like a lesson. The silly humour, paired with bright, bold illustrations, makes it an irresistible read-aloud favourite. Plus, it helps young readers build vocabulary, memory and a sense of rhythm.

Book 2: ‘Look Inside Your Body’ by Louie Stowell

Children are naturally curious about themselves and the world around them – and Look Inside Your Body taps into that curiosity beautifully.

With colourful illustrations, friendly explanations and lots of interactive flaps to lift, this book makes learning about the human body exciting and age-appropriate. It’s ideal for introducing basic biology in a fun, hands-on way, encouraging early science thinking and fostering that sense of wonder that’s so important at this age.

For KS2:

Book 3: ‘The Phoenix Comic’ (weekly publication)

Not every child is drawn to chapter books – and that’s absolutely fine! The Phoenix Comic is a brilliant alternative, packed with short comic strips and serial stories that cover a huge range of subjects, from thrilling adventures and laugh-out-loud humour to fascinating facts about history, science and problem-solving.

It’s fantastic for reluctant readers, visual learners and those who love a fast-paced, engaging read. With something new to discover each week, it keeps reading fresh and exciting.

Book 4: ‘Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World’ by Kate Pankhurst

This vibrant, inspiring book brings history to life through stories of real women who achieved incredible things.

With lively illustrations, fun facts and accessible storytelling, it introduces young readers to figures like Emmeline Pankhurst, Frida Kahlo and Rosa Parks. It’s perfect for promoting gender equality, encouraging critical thinking and developing strong reading comprehension skills. Plus, it links beautifully with History, PSHE and English lessons, making it a fantastic cross-curricular pick.

For KS3:

Book 5: ‘Horrible Histories’ series by Terry Deary

By the time students reach KS3, some may feel like reading is a bit of a chore – especially when it comes to educational material. Enter Horrible Histories!

This much-loved series delivers history with a hefty side of hilarity, making even the trickiest topics memorable and fun. With a healthy dose of jokes, quirky facts and cheeky illustrations, these books are brilliant for building historical knowledge, supporting classroom learning and helping reluctant readers see that books really can be brilliant fun.

So, why does Children’s Book Week matter?

For me, Children’s Book Week really matters because it reminds us how important reading is for every child – not just for school, but for life.

Books help children find their voice, grow their confidence and explore new ideas they might not come across elsewhere. It’s about learning to love to read! That love can open doors for them later on, whether it’s academic success, creative thinking or simply finding joy in stories.

When we make a big deal about books and stories, we show children that reading isn’t a chore. It is in fact, something to celebrate! And if even one child discovers a book they love during this week, it could change the way they see reading forever.

That’s why Children’s Book Week matters – and why I think we should keep sharing brilliant books with children, not just this week but all year round.