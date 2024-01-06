Two Halifax schools have been named among Yorkshire’s best secondary schools in the Sunday Times’ regional and national rankings.

North Halifax Grammar School, Holmfield

Parent Power tables published by The Times rank schools based on their average performance using A-level, GCSE and IB outcomes from summer 2023.

Selective Ripon Grammar School was rated the best State Secondary School of the Year title for the northern region.

The Crossley Heath School came 12th in the list for Yorkshire, with a national ranking of 257, an A-level ranking of 379 and a GCSE ranking of 136.