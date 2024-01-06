News you can trust since 1853
Two schools in Halifax named among Yorkshire's best secondary schools in the Sunday Times rankings and A-level and GCSE grades

Two Halifax schools have been named among Yorkshire’s best secondary schools in the Sunday Times’ regional and national rankings.
By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT
North Halifax Grammar School, HolmfieldNorth Halifax Grammar School, Holmfield
Parent Power tables published by The Times rank schools based on their average performance using A-level, GCSE and IB outcomes from summer 2023.

Selective Ripon Grammar School was rated the best State Secondary School of the Year title for the northern region.

The Crossley Heath School came 12th in the list for Yorkshire, with a national ranking of 257, an A-level ranking of 379 and a GCSE ranking of 136.

The other Halifax school in the Yorkshire top 20 was North Halifax Grammar School, with a national ranking of 270, an A-level ranking of 368 and a GCSE ranking of 154.

