UEFA Euro 2024: Manchester City stars Jack Grealish and Phil Foden donate signed shirts to Halifax school to auction off
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Phil Foden have both signed shirts and donated them to Ravencliffe High School and Sports College.
The school is putting the shirts up for auction, taking bids until 8pm on Saturday, June 15.
The highest bidders will be announced at the school’s Summer Sounds event on Saturday.
To bid, message Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College on Facebook.
The money raised will go to the school and its work with children with special educational needs.
For tickets to the Summer Sounds event, which will include student acts, local bands, a DJ, a raffle and a host of food, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ravenscliffe .
Tickets are £5 each.
