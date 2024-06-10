UEFA Euro 2024: Manchester City stars Jack Grealish and Phil Foden donate signed shirts to Halifax school to auction off

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jun 2024, 16:00 BST
Two of the country’s star football players have signed shirts for a Halifax school to put up for auction.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Phil Foden have both signed shirts and donated them to Ravencliffe High School and Sports College.

The school is putting the shirts up for auction, taking bids until 8pm on Saturday, June 15.

The highest bidders will be announced at the school’s Summer Sounds event on Saturday.

Jack Grealish has donated a signed shirt to a Halifax school
Jack Grealish has donated a signed shirt to a Halifax school

To bid, message Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College on Facebook.

The money raised will go to the school and its work with children with special educational needs.

For tickets to the Summer Sounds event, which will include student acts, local bands, a DJ, a raffle and a host of food, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ravenscliffe .

Tickets are £5 each.

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can contact the reporting team at [email protected].

