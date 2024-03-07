Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The rise in the number of children trying vaping is concerning teachers, health professionals and councillors - according to latest data in Calderdale.

Health scrutineers have been discussing one of the responses given by the young people in Calderdale Council’s annual anonymous electronic “health needs” health and wellbeing assessment.

It samples responses on a range of subjects in their lives at primary school in Years 5 and 6 and secondary in Years 7 and 10.

Schools are being offered more help to tackle vaping

In the 2023 survey, no primary pupils had tried an e-cigarette while 17 per cent of secondary pupils had – a slight rise from 15 per cent of students of the same age who responded in both 2022 and pre-pandemic in 2019.

Nine per cent said they currently smoke e-cigarettes at least once a week.

Officers told Calderdale Council’s Children and Young People’s Services Scrutiny Board a new support package including teaching and learning aspects of the risks of vaping was being developed with partners including the police and trading standards.

It will soon be available and the aim is to help schools identify what their needs are, what resources are available to help and receive a package which is tailor-made for their school.

It is hoped that with the vaping package trialling the idea, it can be adapted to cover other issues of health risk concern – for example alcohol.