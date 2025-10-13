Victorian costumes, cake, and a capsule: Local school marks 180 years in style
The school grounds were buzzing with excitement as children arrived dressed in traditional Victorian clothing – flat caps, pinafores, lace-up boots, and even chimney-sweep smudges were seen among the younger pupils, adding colour and charm to the historic occasion dubbed "1845 Day".
“It’s been an incredible celebration of the school’s long and proud history,” said Headteachers Alice Leadbitter & Abi Welsh, “The children were absolutely thrilled to take part, and it was wonderful to see the past come to life through their eyes.”
After a traditional Victorian worship, former pupils were warmly welcomed back for special tours of the school, rekindling memories and sharing stories with staff and students. One alumnus, who attended in the 1950s, remarked, “So much has changed – and yet, the spirit of the school remains the same.”
The children shared a 180th birthday cake as part of their school dinner and students proudly contributed to a time capsule, filled with artwork, writing, letters, and photographs that tell the story of the school as it stands today – a gift to the future.
Inside the school hall, an exhibition of old photographs and archives drew wide interest from parents, many who were past pupils. Decades of class photos, handwritten registers, and newspaper clippings told the story of a school that has stood at the heart of the community for nearly two centuries.
Parents, pupils, staff, and visitors alike left with a sense of pride and connection, having honoured the legacy of 180 years in a meaningful, memorable way.
“This was more than a celebration,” said teacher, Ian Lewis. “It was a chance for everyone – past and present – to reflect on where we’ve come from, and where we’re going.”
As the last crumb of cake was eaten and the final bonnet packed away, the echoes of 1845 lingered just a little longer in the corridors of Todmorden CE J, I & N School.