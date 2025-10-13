Victorian costumes, cake, and a capsule: Local school marks 180 years in style

There was a step back in time at Todmorden CE J, I & N School (fondly called National School by locals) on Friday, October 10th, as the school marked its remarkable 180th anniversary with a joyful and educational day themed around its founding year, 1845.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school grounds were buzzing with excitement as children arrived dressed in traditional Victorian clothing – flat caps, pinafores, lace-up boots, and even chimney-sweep smudges were seen among the younger pupils, adding colour and charm to the historic occasion dubbed "1845 Day".

“It’s been an incredible celebration of the school’s long and proud history,” said Headteachers Alice Leadbitter & Abi Welsh, “The children were absolutely thrilled to take part, and it was wonderful to see the past come to life through their eyes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a traditional Victorian worship, former pupils were warmly welcomed back for special tours of the school, rekindling memories and sharing stories with staff and students. One alumnus, who attended in the 1950s, remarked, “So much has changed – and yet, the spirit of the school remains the same.”

Children & Staff of Todmorden CE School

The children shared a 180th birthday cake as part of their school dinner and students proudly contributed to a time capsule, filled with artwork, writing, letters, and photographs that tell the story of the school as it stands today – a gift to the future.

Inside the school hall, an exhibition of old photographs and archives drew wide interest from parents, many who were past pupils. Decades of class photos, handwritten registers, and newspaper clippings told the story of a school that has stood at the heart of the community for nearly two centuries.

Parents, pupils, staff, and visitors alike left with a sense of pride and connection, having honoured the legacy of 180 years in a meaningful, memorable way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was more than a celebration,” said teacher, Ian Lewis. “It was a chance for everyone – past and present – to reflect on where we’ve come from, and where we’re going.”

As the last crumb of cake was eaten and the final bonnet packed away, the echoes of 1845 lingered just a little longer in the corridors of Todmorden CE J, I & N School.