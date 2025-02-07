Viv Anderson to visit Crossley Heath School to unveil plaque to former pupil

Join The Crossley Heath School for a series of special celebrations honouring their former pupil Andrew Watson, the world’s first black international footballer. England football star Viv Anderson will unveil a commemorative plaque at the school, celebrating Watson’s remarkable achievements in football and his legacy.

Born in 1857 in Demerara (British Guiana), Andrew Watson attended Heath Grammar School before rising to prominence as a key figure in Scottish football. His ground-breaking accomplishments include being the first black player for Scotland, the first black captain of an international team, the first to win the Scottish Cup, and the first to play in the English FA Cup.

To celebrate Andrew’s achievements and use them to inspire Halifax’s new generation of sporting trailblazers, Crossley Heath School is hosting two events.

First, they will celebrate a ‘Sporting Heritage’ evening on Tuesday 18th March. This special event will highlight the incredible sporting legacy of Crossley Heath School, celebrating the achievements of former pupils who’ve gone on to achieve greatness in sports, including England Rugby stars, Team GB Olympians and more. There will be supper, stories and the chance to win some sporting memorabilia in an exciting raffle. Any proceeds made from this event will go directly towards funding the schools’ many sporting initiatives – nurturing the sporting talent of tomorrow. You can book onto this event here: https://bit.ly/416oM7A

Headteacher Dean Jones showcasing Andrew Watson commemorative prints

Next, on Wednesday 19th March, a particular focus will be on Andrew Watson, the world’s first black international footballer, whose ground-breaking career the school is honouring with the unveiling of a commemorative blue plaque. Football legend Viv Anderson will unveil the plaque, and you’re invited to join this historic moment!

Book your FREE ticket here: https://bit.ly/40LAhjj