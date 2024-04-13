Warley Road Academy Primary School: Halifax school's community iftar raises funds for Halifax Community Fridge
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warley Road Academy Primary School, part of Impact Multi-Academy Trust, hosted the community event in support of Halifax Community Fridge.
Iftar is the fast-breaking evening meal during Ramadan.
There were contributions from several local businesses including Pearl Supermarket, Nafees Bakery, Ittefaq Catering and Tubzee Ice-Cream.
Attendees were encouraged to donate non-perishable food and money to help Halifax Community Fridge’s work to ensure those in need do not go hungry.
Headteacher Sarah Tindal expressed her gratitude towards all those involved.
"The community iftar embodies the true essence of our community - unity, compassion, and support for one another,” she said.
"We are immensely grateful to our sponsors and attendees for their overwhelming support towards this noble cause."
For more information about Halifax Community Fridge, based in the grounds of Jamia Madni Mosque on Gibbet Street, and the support it offers, visit https://www.facebook.com/HalifaxCommunityFridge.