WATCH: Kids get baking and dancing to help Halifax school after blaze

Youngsters have been holding danceathons, bake sales and non-uniform days to raise money for Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden.

They include pupils at New Road Primary School in Sowerby Bridge and Copley Primary School whose bopping raised more than £3,000.

Sharon Harwood, New Road Primary School’s headteacher, said: "It was a great event where the children were able to show the Ash Green community that we are all behind them.

Pupils at Scout Road Academy in Mytholmroyd held a bake sale and dress down day.

"The funds raised can go towards providing the pupils at Ash Green with some fantastic enrichment opportunities and will also help replenish some of their lost resources.

"The children and staff spent the day dancing. The highlight was definitely the impromptu whole school conga that went to each classroom and finished in the playground.

"All the children at New Road also wrote letters to the children at Ash Green which will be picked up by one of the Ash Green teachers and sent home to the children learning from home so they know we are all thinking about them."

Principal Gina Blagbrough said: "The children in Scout Road were upset to hear the news and very keen to support and show kindness to the children from Ash Green."

A bake sale at Holy Nativity Church in Mixenden last week raised over £1,000.

Meantime, Community Foundation for Calderdale’s online appeal for Ash Green Primary School has collected over £12,500 so far, including £5,000 from the foundation.

To donate, visit https://localgiving.org/appeal/AshGreenSchAppeal/

