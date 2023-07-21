Speaking at the launch of an ambitious three-year strategy by the college, Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch said the higher education institution is “instrumental” for the future of Calderdale.

For the launch, Calderdale College brought together almost 50 businesses and organisations from across the district to set out its plan to drive positive change for residents the district and the economy.

It says its new proposal outlines its commitment to providing a “high-quality and innovative learning experience, while also focusing on core strategies and activities to meet local skills priorities".

Holly Lynch at the launch of Calderdale College's three-year strategy

These priorities include Advanced Engineering and Manufacturing, Construction, Health, Life Science and Education, Creative Industries, Business and Professional Services, and Digital.

The college’s is planning to cultivate industry partnerships, embrace new technologies and create a regional industry hub in Brighouse which opens in September.

David Malone, Principal and Chief Executive of Calderdale College, said: “This is a step change in the way we operate and a new phase of the college that is outward facing, truly serving our district – the people, businesses and community.”

In her speech, Ms Lynch said: “I cannot say enough how instrumental Calderdale College is for the future of our town and wider region, and I know how much the businesses here want to help the college on its mission. We are all in this together.