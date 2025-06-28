One of Halifax’s most popular secondary schools welcomed back a former student who wants to offer scholarship opportunities to current students.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crossley Heath School recently was visited by David Briggs - a proud alumnus of the school and now a generous supporter who contributes financially and through his business expertise, international network and personal mentorship.

The CEO of GeoComply – a global tech company based in Vancouver – he credits Crossley Heath with laying the foundations for his success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his visit, David met with the 31 students currently in receipt of the school’s post-16 scholarships, which he funds.

David Briggs returned to his old school in Halifax to launch new scholarship opportunities

These high-achieving students attained a grade point average of 8+ in their GCSEs and each received a £1,000 grant to support their A-Level studies.

Students shared with David how they have used their scholarships, including funding school trips, laptops, calculators, driving lessons and other educational essentials.

David also launched a new post-18 scholarship programme – The Crossley Brothers Scholarships – which he is again funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These scholarships offer transformational support to the school’s highest-achieving A-Level students.

They will be awarded to two students who have completed their studies at Crossley Heath Sixth Form – the highest attainer overall and the highest attainer from a disadvantaged background.

Each student will receive £5,000 per year for three years to support accommodation, educational needs or career-enhancing activities while at university or on a prestigious degree apprenticeship.

During his visit, David met with some of the school’s prospective Crossley Brothers Scholarship candidates, engaging them in conversation about their career aspirations, the potential impact of AI on the careers they are considering and how the scholarship could support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crossley Heath’s long tradition of philanthropy began with its founding in the 1800s as an orphanage established by the Crossley brothers.

Headteacher Dean Jones said: “We hope that by offering such fantastic opportunities to our students, opportunities that shape their learning and future prospects, we can continue to attract the brightest and most ambitious young people to our school and sixth form.

"We’re incredibly proud of our current students and the opportunities we can offer them and their support doesn’t stop when they leave us, as this latest scholarship so clearly shows.

"We want to help shape the leaders of the future - starting right here in Halifax.”