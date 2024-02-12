Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Vale Academy has been awarded money from the Tesco Community Grants scheme to create a living wall.

Claire Akroyd, vice principal at the school, said the wall will help support the environment in West Vale.

"Using a broad range of plants, a green wall can considerably increase the number and variety of insects and birds within our community, helping to return a more sustainable ecosystem,” she said.

West Vale Academy wins grant to make a green wall. Back, from the left, Wamika Singh, 11, Talha Hassan, 10, Florence Widdowson, 11, and Leila Chantler-Brown, 10. Front, Phoebe Sutcliffe, six, Sofia Jensen, nine, and Isabella Heppleston, seven.

"A green wall can also help to reduce noise, act as a natural filter against air pollution and is a natural way to support children's wellbeing and mood.

"We sought support from the Tesco Community Grants project and were successful in achieving funding after many members of the local community voted for us."