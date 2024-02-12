News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

West Vale Academy: Calderdale school wins Tesco grant to create living wall

Green-minded Calderdale pupils are celebrating winning a grant so they can boost their school’s nature friendliness.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

West Vale Academy has been awarded money from the Tesco Community Grants scheme to create a living wall.

Claire Akroyd, vice principal at the school, said the wall will help support the environment in West Vale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Using a broad range of plants, a green wall can considerably increase the number and variety of insects and birds within our community, helping to return a more sustainable ecosystem,” she said.

Most Popular
West Vale Academy wins grant to make a green wall. Back, from the left, Wamika Singh, 11, Talha Hassan, 10, Florence Widdowson, 11, and Leila Chantler-Brown, 10. Front, Phoebe Sutcliffe, six, Sofia Jensen, nine, and Isabella Heppleston, seven.West Vale Academy wins grant to make a green wall. Back, from the left, Wamika Singh, 11, Talha Hassan, 10, Florence Widdowson, 11, and Leila Chantler-Brown, 10. Front, Phoebe Sutcliffe, six, Sofia Jensen, nine, and Isabella Heppleston, seven.
West Vale Academy wins grant to make a green wall. Back, from the left, Wamika Singh, 11, Talha Hassan, 10, Florence Widdowson, 11, and Leila Chantler-Brown, 10. Front, Phoebe Sutcliffe, six, Sofia Jensen, nine, and Isabella Heppleston, seven.

"A green wall can also help to reduce noise, act as a natural filter against air pollution and is a natural way to support children's wellbeing and mood.

"We sought support from the Tesco Community Grants project and were successful in achieving funding after many members of the local community voted for us."

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can contact the Courier reporting team at [email protected].

Related topics:CalderdaleTescoWest Vale