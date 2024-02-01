West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Here is the full list of categories and how you can submit your nominations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the resounding success of our prestigious 2023 event, this year's edition promises to be an even more spectacular affair, featuring 14 category awards crafted to pay homage to the exceptional apprenticeship network thriving across the region.

We extend an invitation to all businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes to submit their nominations and join in the festivities at our annual event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentices themselves, their employers, colleges, training providers, or even by proud loved ones.

Winners at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 at the Tile Yard, Wakefield

For those needing assistance in preparing their entries, we will be running a free 40-minute virtual course on Friday, March 1, at 10am. Register and commence your journey by visiting: www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/ before the closing date of 6pm on Thursday, March 21.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, May 9, held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford. Guests are invited to join us from 6.45pm for a welcome drink sponsored by the Cedar Court Hotel, providing an excellent opportunity to network.

To be eligible for the awards, apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

​Award categories:

Winners at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SME Employer of the Year – open to businesses with up to 249 employees.

​Large Employer of the Year – open to businesses with more than 250 employees.

​Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by FDM Group – open to all employers which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

​Mentor of the Year, sponsored by Zenith – this category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme.

West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024 logo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Intermediate Apprentice of the Year – for an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification.

​Advanced Apprentice of the Year – For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification.

​Higher Apprentice of the Year – for an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification.

​Degree Apprentice of the Year – for an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Professional Services Apprentice of the Year – open to apprentices who work within the professional services sector.

​Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year – open to apprentices who work within the health or public service sector.

​Construction Apprentice of the Year – open to apprentices who work within the construction sector.

​Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year – open to apprentices who work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year – open to apprentices who work within the technology and digital sectors.