The Sunday Times' Parent Power Schools Guide ranks more than 1,600 primary, secondary and independent schools and colleges across the country.

Here are the schools in West Yorkshire that feature on the 29th edition of the guide, broken down by Local Authority Area.

Each school has been given a ranking by The Times out of the top 1,600 in the country.

Classroom

Calderdale

27: St John's Primary School In Rishworth. The school on Godly Lane, Rishworth has 148 pupils.

156=: The Crossley Heath School. The school on Savile Park, Halifax has 1,140 pupils.

174: The North Halifax Grammar School. The school on Moorbottom Road, Illingworth has 1,242 pupils.

346=: Wainstalls School. The school on Mount Tabor Road, Wainstalls has 203 pupils.

423=: All Saints' C of E VA Junior and Infant School, Halifax. The school on Dudwell Lane, Halifax has 213 pupils.

449=: Salterhebble Junior and Infant School, Halifax. The school on Stafford Square, Halifax has 204 pupils.

Kirklees

10: Greenhead College. The school on Greenhead Road, Huddersfield has 2,375.

49: Huddersfield Grammar Preparatory School. The school on Luck Lane, Marsh has 546 pupils.

187=: Heckmondwike Grammar School. The school on High Street, Heckmondwike has 1,526 pupils.

Wakefield

36: New College Pontefract. The school on Park Lane, Pontefract has 2,209 pupils.

176: Wakefield Girls' High School. The school on Wentworth Street, Wakefield has 638 pupils.

218=: Queen Elizabeth Grammar School. The school on Northgate, Wakefield has 886 pupils.

309: Ackworth School. The school on Ackworth, Pontefract has 545 pupils.

322: Silcoates School. The school on Wrenthorpe, Wakefield has 500 pupils.

Bradford

21=: Copthorne Primary School. The school on All Saints Road, Bradford has 511 pupils.

58=: Horton Park Primary School. The school on Dawnay Road, Canterbury, Bradford has 429 pupils.

74=: Burley and Woodhead C of E Primary School, Ilkley. The school on Sandholme Drive, Burley-in-Wharfedale, Ilkley has 205 pupils.

216=: Baildon C of E Primary School, Shipley. The school on Coverdale Way, Baildon, Shipley has 457 pupils.

423=: Bankfoot Primary School, Bradford. The school on Bolingbroke Street, Bankfoot, Bradford has 274 pupils.

106: Bradford Grammar School. The school on Keighley Road, Bradford has 1,016 pupils.

171: Ilkley Grammar School. The school on Cowpasture Road, Ilkley has 1,947 pupils.

354: Beckfoot School. The school on Wagon Lane, Bingley has 1,670 pupils.

381: Dixons City Academy. The school on Ripley Street, Bradford has 875 pupils.

Leeds

90=: Meanwood C of E Primary School. The school on Green Road, Meanwood has 214 pupils.

163=: Crossley Street Primary School, Wetherby. The school on Crossley Street, Wetherby has 241 pupils.

294=: Corpus Christi RC Primary School, Leeds. The school on Halton Moor Avenue, Leeds has 284 pupils.

308=: Beecroft Primary School. The school on Eden Way, Leeds has 330 pupils.

312=: Westbrook Lane Primary School, Leeds. The school on Westbrook Lane, Horsforth has 214 pupils.

376: St Theresa's RC Primary School, Leeds. The school on Barwick Road, Cross Gates has 488 pupils.

423=: Adel Primary School, Leeds. The school on Tile Lane, Adel, Leeds has 239 pupils.

454=: Collingham Lady Elizabeth Hastings' C of E VA Primary School, Wetherby. The school on Linton Road, Collingham, Wetherby has 202 pupils.

460=: Shadwell Primary School. The school on Main Street, Shadwell has 211 pupils.

469=: St Francis RC Primary School, Morley. The school on Highcliffe Road, Morley has 231 pupils.

487=: Alwoodley Primary School, Leeds. The school on Cranmer Rise, Alwoodley has 476 pupils.

46: Notre Dame RC Sixth Form College, Leeds. The school on St Mark's Avenue, Leeds has 1,850 pupils.

56: Elliott Hudson College. The school on White Rose Office Park, Leeds has 1,055.

127=: The Grammar School at Leeds. The school on Alwoodley Gates, Harrogate Road, Leeds has 2,109 pupils.

257: Prince Henry's Grammar School, Otley. The school on Farnley Lane, Otley has 1,641 pupils.

287: St Mary's Menston. The school on Bradford Road, Menston has 1,268 pupils.