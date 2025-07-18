The chairman of a multi- million-pound global company was the keynote speaker at a Halifax school’s 2025 speech day.

Chris Byrne, chairman of Rutland Holdings and a keen supporter of the English Speaking Union, gave oracy advice during his talk to students at North Halifax Grammar School.

He even described how how he used his verbal communication skills to pitch his business to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

The speech day was celebrating the public speaking talents and achievements of students and was a culmination of its school-wide speech competition – an initiative where every student develops and presents a speech on a topic of their choosing.

It showcased the compelling winning speeches, delivered to an audience including Year 7, parents, sponsors, trustees, staff, Mayor of Calderdale Steven Leigh and other guests.

The programme featured a diverse range of topics. Freya in Year 9 demonstrated what lessons can be learned from the six wives of Henry V111; Finlay in Year 12 explained why empathy is an essential quality and Yashica in Year 12 shared her thoughts on the current progress of AI.

The speeches concluded with a special presentation by Andrea – a Year 12 student, who secured second place in the National Gallery and Leeds Art Gallery’s Articulation Prize and shared her insightful analysis of Barbara Walker’s 'The Sitter’.

The school supports St Augustine’s Centre, who were represented at the event and said: “The talent, creativity, intelligence, energy and perceptions of the students are incredible and such a testament to the school.”

Mr Byrne added: "What an incredible group of students, teachers and parents. You’ve all made something magic here.”