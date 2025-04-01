Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax school buildings plagued by vandals and hit by fire will be knocked down.

Calderdale Council has approved an application from the Diocese of Leeds to demolish St Catherine’s Catholic High School on Holdsworth Road in Holmfield.

The Diocese of Leeds says once the school is taken down, the land will be made available for housing.

The school closed in 2013 before being used for filming CBBC show Hank Zipzer and then hit Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge.

According to the application, the school buildings have been increasingly hit by vandalism and it is “only a matter of time” before a serious incident happens there”.

Over the weekend, fire crews were called out twice to the site – on Friday night and again on Sunday lunchtime.

After the fire on Sunday, Illingworth and Mixenden ward councillor Shane Taylor posted that “substantial damage” had been caused to the rearmost block of the school.

According to the application form requesting demolition: “The buildings have become unsafe due to extensive and persistent vandalism and are now a risk to public safety.”

In supporting papers submitted with the application, consultant chartered town planner Bradley Stankler said after the buildings’ use for filming – which finished in 2022 – the Diocese of Leeds has tried to find alternative users but without success.

He said the the property has been deteriorating due to vandalism over the last two years, but the level of of vandalism has escalated considerably over the past six months.

"The damage is now extensive, and the buildings have become unsafe,” he says.

He said the Diocese of Leeds has tried to secure the site including with on-site security personnel, security alarm and fire alarm systems, and boarding up windows and doors.

But firefighters have been called several times including on three occasions to rescue children on the roof, once needing to give first aid to a child who had injured themselves while trespassing there.

Between February 2023 and September 2024, police were called to the site on 42 separate occasions.

Mr Stankler said attacks on the building “have continued to get worse”.

"Inside the buildings, facilities that were only recently in good condition have been destroyed,” he said

"Theft of metal work, heating radiators and pipes has been extensive, causing significant water release and damage within parts of the buildings.

"Remaining fixed furniture has been destroyed. Mains electrical incoming supply and distribution cables running throughout school have been cut and stolen.

"Below ground basements and ducts distributing electrical cables and heating pipes have been accessed and cables and pipes cut out and stolen from these locations. These ducts, and other areas of the buildings, contained asbestos-based products that have been significantly disturbed by these actions.

"On site security is no longer a deterrent – guards are threatened and verbally abused. Even attendance by emergency services has not deterred children and youths from making the school site their playground.

"Despite the ongoing planned and reactive actions by the applicants, the health and safety advice is now clear that it is only a matter of time before there is a serious incident or accident on this site and the applicants have no alternative to demolish all the buildings at the site.”