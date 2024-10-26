Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A temporary school will be built in a Calderdale park.

Calderdale planning councillors agreed unanimously to the Department for Education’s proposal to build the temporary school in Centre Vale Park at Burnley Road in Todmorden.

This will host children and staff from Castle Hill School while their old one is demolished and a new one built on its Halifax Road site.

Planners acknowledged there were concerns about the project but planning conditions attached to the permission would address these.

Councillor Silvia Dacre

Supporting the application, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said consultation had raised concerns about highway safety, flooding, impact on the park’s wildlife, loss of the park and “fears – great fears – about whether this really would be a temporary structure".

She hoped Calderdale Council planning committee members, having read the documents and heard from officers, would agree measures were in place to allay concerns.

Castle Hill’s headteacher, Duncan Hetherington, outlined the background case.

“You all know the current school has reached the end of its useful life,” he said.

Castle Hill School, Todmorden, dates back to 1912.

“It’s too expensive for us to maintain it and it doesn’t provide the environment that we need to teach children in the 21st century.

“This temporary school at the park is the bridge we need to make sure that can happen for our children.”

He said the park site and its proximity to both Todmorden Sports Centre and Todmorden High School could help the children, giving opportunity for science work, PE and play during a stay he said would be limited.

“We’re asking you to give us permission to build this temporary structure for just 18 months,” said Mr Hetherington.

He referenced the town’s famous mill-owning 19th century MP John Fielden, whose estate the park used to be, and his role piloting, among other things, the Ten Hours Act – limiting hours women and children could be forced to work – as representing the rights of children.

“I believe he would wholeheartedly agree with supporting this application,” he said.

Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) said: “A lot of work has been put into this and I think it’s absolutely brilliant.”