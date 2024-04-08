When do pupils break up? These are the 2024 term dates and holiday times for Calderdale schools

We’re taking a look at the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for the remainder of this school year.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Sep 2022, 06:00 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 09:47 BST
Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.

April 8: School opens for Summer term.

May 6: School closed: May Day

May 24: School closes for Summer half-term

June 3: School re-opens after Summer half-term

July 22: School closes for the end of Summer term

