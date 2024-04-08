When do pupils break up? These are the 2024 term dates and holiday times for Calderdale schools
We’re taking a look at the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for the remainder of this school year.
Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.
April 8: School opens for Summer term.
May 6: School closed: May Day
May 24: School closes for Summer half-term
June 3: School re-opens after Summer half-term
July 22: School closes for the end of Summer term