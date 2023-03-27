When do schools break up for Easter? These are the 2023 term dates and holiday times for Calderdale schools
Here are the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for the rest of the 2022/2023.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.
March 31: School closes for the end of Spring term
April 17: School opens for Summer term.
May 1: School closed: May Day
May 26: School closes for Summer half-term
June 5: School re-opens after Summer half-term
July 25: School closes for the end of Summer term