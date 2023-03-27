News you can trust since 1853
When do schools break up for Easter? These are the 2023 term dates and holiday times for Calderdale schools

Here are the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for the rest of the 2022/2023.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read

Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.

March 31: School closes for the end of Spring term

April 17: School opens for Summer term.

These are the 2023 term dates and holiday times for Calderdale schools
May 1: School closed: May Day

May 26: School closes for Summer half-term

June 5: School re-opens after Summer half-term

July 25: School closes for the end of Summer term

Calderdale