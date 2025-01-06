Which schools are closed after snow: List of schools which are shut today after heavy snow in Calderdale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jan 2025, 17:41 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 07:42 GMT
There are schools across Calderdale closed today after heavy snow.

Some schools announced their closures last night after snow blanketed the borough.

Calder Learning Trust – which runs Calder High School and Calder Primary School – has announced it will not open today.

Anthony Guise, headteacher and director of Calder Learning Trust, has posted: “We are sorry but with further snow forecast, road closures and no school buses, we have had to make the decision to close the school on Monday, January 6.

Snow has closed schools across CalderdaleSnow has closed schools across Calderdale
"Our premises team will be working hard to ensure that the site is clear and safe for us all to return to both Calder High and Calder Primary on Tuesday.

“I’m sorry for the disruption that this decision will cause but I hope that by making the decision now, you will be able to make alternative arrangements.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with council officers and will update the school website and social media if the situation changes.”

All Saints’ Primary School in Halifax is also closed, posting on its website: “Due to adverse weather conditions, school will be closed on Monday, January 6.

"Please assume school will reopen on Tuesday. Take care, keep warm and stay safe.”

Calderdale Council says its school transport services, including its fleet vehicles and taxis, are suspended.

The council has also urged all residents not to travel where possible.

"Travelling in extreme conditions can cause delays for those who need access to emergency services and could cause danger for you and others,” it has said.

"Please continue to plan ahead for the next couple of days and consider alternative arrangements where possible.”

Several schools already had pre-arranged teacher training days organised for today, including The Brooksbank School, Ryburn Valley High School, Trinity Academy Halifax and Trinity Academy Grammar.

Here is a list of the Calderdale schools who have announced if they will be open or shut so far.

We will update this list as more updates are confirmed.

Calder High School – closed

Calder Primary School – closed

All Saints’ Primary School in Halifax – closed

Calderdale College – closed

Bradshaw Primary School – closed

Salterhebble Junior and Infant School – closed

North Halifax Grammar School – closed

Brighouse High School – closed

Savile Park Primary School – closed

Lightcliffe C or E Primary School – closed

Park Lane Academy – closed

Lightcliffe Acadmey – closed

Ash Green Primary Academy – open from 11am

