Whitehill Community Academy: Halifax school expands specialist provision for children who need extra support
Whitehill Community Academy, in Illingworth, has created Evergreen – a “specialist, nurturing, and inclusive environment designed to help children thrive”.
Chris Kimberley, principal at Whitehill Community Academy, said: “Evergreen is more than just a name – it represents a fresh, forward-thinking approach to education, ensuring that every child receives the tailored support they need to reach their full potential.
"Our enhanced provision is designed to remove barriers to learning, build confidence, and celebrate individuality, all within a setting led by a team of highly experienced professionals.”
“This transition from our current Nurture and Oasis provisions to Evergreen marks a significant improvement in the level of support we can provide.
"By enhancing our approach and expanding our specialist teams, we are ensuring that every child will continue to receive the very best care and education in an environment tailored specifically to their needs.
“We are incredibly excited and look forward to developing this further and better supporting our community.
"Should any prospective parents want to discuss how Evergreen could support your child, please do not hesitate to get in touch.
“Our goal is to support every child in developing the confidence and strategies needed to transition successfully back into mainstream education.”
The three specialised areas within Evergreen include different types of support for children working significantly below age-related expectations and for children with social, emotional, and mental health needs who could otherwise face barriers to accessing mainstream education.