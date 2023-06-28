The Yorkshire and Humberside Director for the Department for Education will discuss next week whether Whitehill Community Academy in Illingworth should join Trinity MAT.

The trust currently has six sites in Calderdale – two high schools, three primary schools and a sixth form academy.

But parents say they are “deeply worried” about the plan.

Parents have launched a petition

Sarah Moustoukka and Rebecca Dinsdale, who both have children at the school, said: “Whitehill is an inclusive community school that values each child’s individuality over academic status.

"Becoming a part of Trinity Multi-Academy Trust risks changing these values and turning our school into just another institution.

"Our school has been successful for many years without being part of Trinity MAT and we believe it should remain that way.”

Parents are also concerned the move could mean staffing changes.

Whitehill is currently part of i-Trust Education – a trust which also oversees Wainstalls School.

In a letter to parents, seen by the Courier, i-Trust Education says its board of directors have been undertaking a review for some time on “the best position” for its academies.

"This process has been driven at all times by the aim to provide the best possible education for current and future pupils,” says the letter.

It continues that the board has recommended joining Trinity MAT for several reasons, including the chance to secure feeder school status to Trinity Academy Halifax and “the opportunity to benefit from an even stronger financial position due to being part of a large and well-managed organisation which has consistently been recognised for the quality of its education provision”.

"There is no anticipation that the move to Trinity MAT will lead to any big changes in the day-to-day running of the school, as the school staff already provide an excellent education for the pupils and the aim is to simply improve this with the support of the larger trust,” says the letter.

Whether Whitehill can join the trust will be discussed at a Department for Education meeting on the proposal has been put on Tuesday (July 4), with a decision expected in the coming months.

The Courier approached Whitehill Community Academy and Trinity MAT but both declined to comment.