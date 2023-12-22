The William Henry Smith School is proud to announce its achievement in the recent Ofsted inspection, where the school received the highest accolade, "outstanding”, in all areas.

The aligned education and residential care inspection, conducted over two days in October, incorporated both the school and sixth form, as well as the residential care setting, highlighting the “exceptional” quality of education, health and care provided by the foundation.

This remarkable achievement marks the 19th consecutive "outstanding" judgment in residential care.

The Smith Foundation charity that runs The William Henry Smith School and Sixth Form expresses its deep gratitude to the dedicated staff and leaders who have contributed to this outstanding accomplishment.

We are outstanding! Staff and pupils at The William Henry Smith School celebrate their latest Ofsted report

Ofsted's inspection focused on various key areas, including the quality of education, personal development, behaviour and attitudes and the residential special school services.

The inspector's findings were resoundingly positive and highlighted the school's unwavering commitment to its students' well-being and personal and academic development.

In the area of the quality of education, the inspector commended staff for their excellent subject knowledge and their profound understanding of how pupils with complex needs learn.

The vast curriculum offered by the school was praised for its breadth, depth and exceptional balance, which heavily emphasises skills to meet the diverse needs of all pupils.

This approach results in substantial progress in personal and academic development. Moreover, it ensures that students are exceptionally well-prepared for life beyond school.

The residential special school's services were found to be consistently outstanding, with the school's actions contributing to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people.

The school's safeguarding practitioners were acknowledged for their tenacity in addressing issues with other agencies, creating an environment in which children feel safe within the residential provision.

Leaders at The William Henry Smith School and Sixth Form were recognised for their forward-thinking approach, exploring new initiatives and reviewing existing practices to ensure they remain appropriate for children and families.

Leaders consistently evaluate the reasons for children's changing needs and respond accordingly, maintaining a commitment to enhancing students' experiences.

Ofsted's feedback highlighted the “remarkable” efforts of the principal, Sue Ackroyd, who they said is uncompromising in her drive for ambition for all students to be “the best they can be”.

The school, on Booth Royd Lane in Brighouse, was described as "a safe, caring and welcoming place” where students thrive and are successful, regardless of their presenting needs.

The report said: “All students thrive at this wonderful school, and leaders are exceptional in promoting equality of opportunity and diversity.”

The inspectors said they were incredibly moved by the unwavering support from all staff across the community and that they felt honoured and privileged to have experienced life in the school over the two days.

The Smith Foundation and The William Henry Smith School and Sixth Form extend their appreciation to everyone who has contributed to this outstanding success and remain dedicated to the continued growth and development of the foundation.