Photo: All Saints' School, Halifax

Schools from across Calderdale competed in the competition.

A poet visited each of the 14 schools to work with classes to write poetry with the theme of green and following this a group were chosen to perform at the Victoria Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group at All Saints' were chosen for their teamwork, the passion for the subject about saving the world and how they encouraged other reluctant performers to do their best.

Sarah Dyson, assistant school business manager, said: “They have come on a journey and those reluctant performers shone on the stage.

"Our school motto is 'Shine and make a difference' and the poetry slam has enabled our children to do this.