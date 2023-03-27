News you can trust since 1853
Winners of Calderdale Schools Poetry Slam competition are crowned

All Saints' CE Primary School in Halifax won the Calderdale Schools Poetry Slam competition held at the Victoria Theatre last week.

By Tom Scargill
Published 27th Mar 2023, 07:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 07:43 BST
Photo: All Saints' School, Halifax
Photo: All Saints' School, Halifax
Photo: All Saints' School, Halifax

Schools from across Calderdale competed in the competition.

A poet visited each of the 14 schools to work with classes to write poetry with the theme of green and following this a group were chosen to perform at the Victoria Theatre.

The group at All Saints' were chosen for their teamwork, the passion for the subject about saving the world and how they encouraged other reluctant performers to do their best.

Sarah Dyson, assistant school business manager, said: “They have come on a journey and those reluctant performers shone on the stage.

"Our school motto is 'Shine and make a difference' and the poetry slam has enabled our children to do this.

"We were so surprised that we came first!”

