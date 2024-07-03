Governance of the school is praised in the report, as is staff support by school leaders and teacher training.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wood Bank School in Luddendenfoot continues to be rated good by Ofsted following their latest inspection.

The report says there are positive relationships between staff and pupils at the special school, which has 121 pupils aged between four and 11.

The school caters for pupils with specific learning difficulties, visual impairment, hearing impairment, autistic spectrum disorder, social, emotional and mental healthneeds, physical disabilities and severe and profound learning difficulties.

Staff support pupils in a caring and calm way when they demonstrate more-challenging behaviour due to their specific needs, the report say, and pupils are confident that bullying is dealt with quickly by staff.

Pupils at Wood Bank School

Pupils have a trusted adult they can talk to if they are worried or concerned.

Staff are vigilant, inspectors found, and they have a strong understanding of the additional vulnerabilities of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

Staff report any concerns they have about pupils, no matter how small.

There are a range of activities, such as forest school, music therapy and sensory storytelling, the report says, which broaden pupils’ experiences and develop their confidence and skills.

The school celebrates and develops pupils’ individuality.

Teachers effectively support pupils through the use of visual aids, sensory equipment and signs and symbols, the report says.

Highly sensory and practical activities, which include repetition and opportunities for pupils to apply what they are learning to different contexts, are carefully planned by teachers, inspectors found.

The attendance of some pupils is stubbornly low, and inspectors say the school is not analytical and persistent enough when it comes to tackling poor attendance.

Although the school does identify barriers to pupils’ attendance, it does not respond to these barriers as swiftly as it should.

Governance of the school is praised in the report, as is staff support by school leaders and teacher training.