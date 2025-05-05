Work to take place at five Calderdale schools to help create safer journeys for pupils and staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five Calderdale schools will benefit from funding to create safer journeys for pupils, parents and staff.

It comes after Calderdale Council secured £900,000 from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority as part of Active Travel England funding to improve routes and access to schools.

The funding will be used to develop and deliver improvements to crossings and junctions around the schools to make walking, wheeling and cycling easier and safer.

Work will include new road layouts, wider pavements, safer crossing facilities as well as landscaping improvements to support sustainable drainage.

Improvements will take place at Abbey Park Primary Academy, Illingworth, including a new signalised crossing and the relocation and upgrade of the existing crossing. A new pedestrian path will also be added.

At Bowling Green Academy, Stainland, changes will include to the road layout and the introduction of vehicle access restrictions. A new crossing will support access to a relocated bus stop and new visitor cycle parking will be introduced. Landscaping improvements will include tree planting to create a living ‘green screen’ in front of the school.

At Ripponden Junior and Infant School, there will be an upgrade of the existing crossing to a signal-controlled version, with wider pavements to allow more space for people crossing.

At Trinity Academy Grammar, there will be an extension of the school street zone to improve pedestrian safety.

And at Withinfields Primary School, Southowram, there will be changes to the existing road layout and the introduction of a new zebra crossing. Landscaping and drainage improvements are also planned.

Work is due to take place in summer 2025.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “We want to make it easier and safer for people to choose active ways to travel to and from school. It’s brilliant news that we’ve been able to secure funding from Active Travel England through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, for improvements at five schools across the borough.

“Walking, wheeling or cycling as part of the school run is not only great for people’s health and wellbeing, it also benefits our environment by reducing traffic and emissions – supporting our net zero ambitions. It’s also a great way to socialise with other people and can help children to develop habits that last a lifetime, supporting healthier lifestyles in the future.”

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “Projects like this will make it easier and safer for pupils, parents, and staff to choose walking, wheeling or cycling for those short, everyday journeys.

“By encouraging people to get around more actively, we’re bringing about so many benefits for their health and wellbeing, reducing congestion and tackling the climate emergency.

“It’s also a vital step to creating a modern, integrated transport network that connects people across West Yorkshire.”