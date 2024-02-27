World’s first 24-hour education conference set to raise thousands for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

White Rose Education is thrilled to announce the world’s first ever 24-hour education conference ‘24 for good’, supporting Theirworld, a global children’s charity dedicated to ending the global education crisis. This groundbreaking event is set to bring together teachers and leaders all over the world.

Scheduled to commence on 29th February, the conference will kick off at 9am GMT and run for a full 24 hours. Participants of the event will have the chance to engage in a marathon of workshops, discussions, keynote speakers with science and maths specialists, covering a range of topics, crucial to educational development.

The conference goes beyond professional development - with each ticket bought for the event, a proportion of the cost will go to Theirworld charity, with the conference set to raise over £3,000.

Liam Petitt and Jess Easton, Projects Lead and Director of CPD, are hosting the event

“We’re so excited to be hosting the world’s first 24-hour ‘Educationathon’ and to be supporting Theirworld charity,” said Jess Easton, Director of CPD at White Rose Education and co-host of 24 for good conference.

“The live event is going to be amazing, currently we have attendees from over 50 different countries. The chance to attend 18 incredible CPD sessions for just £12.50, whilst supporting Theirworld is an opportunity not to miss out on!”

Tony Staneff, Founder of White Rose Education, adds “We’ve never seen anything like this done before, so we’re thrilled to be the first. Here at White Rose Education we aim to be a step ahead and always pushing for more and our 24 for good conference highlights that.”

“It’s also an amazing opportunity to raise money for a charity as amazing as Theirworld - we’re so proud to support the work they do to end the global education crisis and give all children access to top-quality education, which we feel aligns with our mission to provide world-class education for everyone, everywhere.”

24 for good will feature expert speakers from the education world, offering valuable professional development sessions and opportunity for discussion of the key challenges faced by educators across the globe.

The Educationathon will be broadcast globally via livestream, allowing individuals from every time zone to participate in the conference. Whether tuning in from a classroom, on the go, or the comfort of their own homes, attendees can join in on conversations and connect with like-minded education professionals. For anyone unable to attend the event live, buying a ticket also gives access to recordings from every session.