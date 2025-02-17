Whether they hail from north, south, east or west, Yorkshire students have their pick of excellent sixth forms.

The Government finally released the latest performance figures for state-funded sixth form colleges and secondary schools last week, meaning England’s top A Level performers have now been named. It comes just in time too, with secondary school offers expected to be sent out in the coming weeks - and many conditional sixth forms offers already being floated to promising pupils, pending their GCSE results.

We’ve used this new data to compare how those across all of Yorkshire’s local authority areas did, to create a league table of the region’s stand-out sixth forms in the 2023/24 school year. We have ranked them by their A Level performance point scores, a unique measurement derived from students’ A Level results that gives them a score out of 60.

You’ll also see the overall ‘average grades’ each school’s students achieved across their A Level entries. We’ve only included the very top performers - with each school on the list having at least a B- average.

We also checked that each school included had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 23 state sixth forms from across Yorkshire that came out on top:

1 . Fulford School At the top of the list this year is this secondary school and sixth form in Fulford, York, North Yorkshire. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an A Level point score of 42.43 - giving it an average grade of B+. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Archbishop Holgate's School Archbishop Holgate’s is an Anglican secondary school and sixth form, also in York. It too was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an A Level point score of 42.28 - giving it an average grade of B+. | Google Photo Sales

3 . CAPA College CAPA College is a performing arts sixth form college in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an A Level point score of 42.26 - giving it an average grade of B+. | Google Photo Sales