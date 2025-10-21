Yorkshire’s top schools have undergone quite a shake-up this year, with performance being measured in a slightly different way than usual.

Last week, the Department for Education released its new preliminary 2024/25 key stage 4 performance data for state-funded secondary schools across England - meaning the highest performing schools of the most recent academic year can now be named. This year, the default metric schools are sorted by is their Attainment 8 score - a purely performance-based figure derived from learners’ results in up to eight GCSE subjects.

It is temporarily standing in for the usual Progress 8 score, which measures pupil progress from the end of primary school through to when they sit their GCSEs. This can’t be calculated this year or next, because these cohorts didn’t sit their SAT exams in Year 6 due to the pandemic.

With the secondary school application deadline for next year’s new starters now less than a fortnight away, we’ve taken a look at Yorkshire’s highest achieving state secondary schools by their Attainment 8 scores for 2025. These scores go up to 90 and loosely align with GCSE 9-1 number grades, and we’ve limited our list to schools with an average score of 55 or above - similar to a strong pass of 5 or 6.

This of course, has meant many of the region’s selective grammar schools have really shone this year. But since grades aren’t everything, we’ve also made sure each one included on our league table had a positive mark in its latest Ofsted inspection. These are set to change shortly, but for now, we’ve only included schools with either a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade before last September, or positive ratings across all categories if they’ve been inspected since. This means that quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded official standards.

Here were Yorkshire’s 24 top schools, off the back of the most recent exam season:

1 . Heckmondwike Grammar School At the top of the list is this selective secondary academy in Heckmondwike, in the Kirklees borough. It was most recently rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2024/25 school year, it had one of the highest Attainment 8 scores in the country at 80.1 – compared to a local average of 46.3, and a national average of 45.9.

2 . The Crossley Heath School Next up is this selective secondary academy in Halifax, in the Calderdale borough. It was most recently rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2024/25 school year, it had an Attainment 8 score of 74.2 – compared to a local average of 48.6, and a national average of 45.9.

3 . Ripon Grammar School This is a selective local authority-maintained secondary school in Ripon, North Yorkshire. It was most recently rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2024/25 school year, it had an Attainment 8 score of 70.7 – compared to a local average of 46.5, and a national average of 45.9.