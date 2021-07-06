Youngsters fund raising efforts to replace mini bust stolen from Calderdale school by callous thieves

The Hub is a satellite SEND provision set up by Highbury School and run by Highbury staff but are based at Copley Primary School.

The group travel to Highbury each week to access their specialist resources and their visits were hit when Highbury school’s bus was stolen in March.

However, the group of pupils have been busy fund raising to buy a new one.

Pupils at Copley Primary School have been raising funds for a new mini bus after one was stolen from Highbury School in Rastrick (pictures John Nelson Photography)

Teacher Lauren Cook said: “My class were really upset and wanted to help buy a new one. Thankfully a local school has lent us a bus so we are able to continue our visits until Summer but we are in full fund raising mode until then!

“The class have worked so hard this term to raise as much money as we can to help towards buying a new minibus”.

For the past 3 weeks we have been running a car wash.

Along with other fund raising activities the school has raised an amazing £1695 so far.

The school is also running a spin the wheel raffle via crowdfunder. The prize draw closes on July 15.

Police officers attended Highbury school which involved the theft of a minibus.at about 6.10pm on Monday, March 8.

Two suspects forced entry through the school gates and then gained entry to a silver Ford Transit with the school’s livery on its side.

The vehicle then drove away through the gates towards Brighouse.