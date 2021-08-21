Acapulco nightclub in Halifax to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic

GPs working together in Calderdale will be hosting two walk-in clinics to over 18s at the well-known venue. Visitors will be able to get their first dose of Pfizer on Sunday August 22 between midday and 4pm and Wednesday September 1, 6-9pm.

People who are due their second dose can also get this, providing they had their first vaccine eight weeks on or before the date of the clinic.

Simon Jackson, owner of The Acapulco said: “It’s been great to welcome people back to our dance floor and we’re keen to make up for the nights out we’ve missed- but we want to do this safely. Nightclubs across the country are working with the NHS to host vaccine clinics and we’re pleased to be one of them.”

The Acapulco nightclub in Halifax

Recent findings from the Office for National Statistics showed that willingness to get jabbed has increased among 18 to 21 year olds.

More than 1.4 million people between 18 and 24 have already been jabbed, including 10,428 (68%) in Calderdale who have their first dose.

Dr Lisa Pickles of Calder and Ryburn Primary Care Network said: “Over the last eight weeks we’ve seen a great response from over 18s in Calderdale stepping forward to get their vaccine. Some may now be ready for their second dose.