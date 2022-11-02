Jessica Sloane, from Sowerby Bridge, battled the disease three times and was in hospital for a preventative treatment when she fell ill last Wednesday (October 26).

A burst ovarian cyst caused an infection which doctors could not save her from. She was in a coma for two days and died on Sunday evening, surrounded by loved ones.

Her devastated fiancé Conor Waddington said: “She was cancer-free and over the moon about it.

"She had gone in for a four-day top-up treatment but became very poorly very quickly.”

The warrior mum was only 25 when she was first diagnosed with Leukaemia in May 2020, when her youngest was 11 months old.

The past two years have been a rollercoaster, with Jess undergoing gruelling treatment to tackle the disease only for her to be diagnosed two more times.

At one point, she was in an induced coma for 18 days and suffered a stroke, and at another doctors gave her just weeks to live.

She fought “tooth and nail” throughout, said Conor, defying medical experts’ expectations and staying positive for her children – 10-year-old Luishon, six-year-old Luiellah and three-year-old Odealliah.

“She was just amazing, absolutely amazing,” said Conor.

"She was an inspiration to everyone and a brilliant mum.

"She did her best for everyone. She was liked by everyone who met her.

"She was so easy going but she lived life to the full. She just loved life.”

The couple had been together for five years.

Jess had worked in several cafes in Halifax, including Cafe Sol, where Conor said she loved meeting and chatting to people.

"She wasn’t materialistic,” he said. “She was happy with a roof over her head and her kids around her.

"She touched so many people. I’ve got messages from people I don’t even know saying they’ve been moved by her story.”

Friends of Jess organised a fundraising evening at the end of September in honour of her courage

The pink-themed celebration was a huge success, raising more than £1,400 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

