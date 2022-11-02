News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Adored young Calderdale mum-of-three Jessica Sloane who beat cancer three times before sudden death at 28

A beloved young Calderdale mum who was finally free of cancer has died suddenly, aged just 28.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

Jessica Sloane, from Sowerby Bridge, battled the disease three times and was in hospital for a preventative treatment when she fell ill last Wednesday (October 26).

A burst ovarian cyst caused an infection which doctors could not save her from. She was in a coma for two days and died on Sunday evening, surrounded by loved ones.

Her devastated fiancé Conor Waddington said: “She was cancer-free and over the moon about it.

Jessica Sloane with her fiance Conor Waddington

Most Popular

"She had gone in for a four-day top-up treatment but became very poorly very quickly.”

The warrior mum was only 25 when she was first diagnosed with Leukaemia in May 2020, when her youngest was 11 months old.

The past two years have been a rollercoaster, with Jess undergoing gruelling treatment to tackle the disease only for her to be diagnosed two more times.

At one point, she was in an induced coma for 18 days and suffered a stroke, and at another doctors gave her just weeks to live.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Jess with Conor and her children

She fought “tooth and nail” throughout, said Conor, defying medical experts’ expectations and staying positive for her children – 10-year-old Luishon, six-year-old Luiellah and three-year-old Odealliah.

“She was just amazing, absolutely amazing,” said Conor.

"She was an inspiration to everyone and a brilliant mum.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

"She did her best for everyone. She was liked by everyone who met her.

Jess loved life and lived it to the full

"She was so easy going but she lived life to the full. She just loved life.”

The couple had been together for five years.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Jess had worked in several cafes in Halifax, including Cafe Sol, where Conor said she loved meeting and chatting to people.

"She wasn’t materialistic,” he said. “She was happy with a roof over her head and her kids around her.

Jessica Sloane with her family

"She touched so many people. I’ve got messages from people I don’t even know saying they’ve been moved by her story.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Friends of Jess organised a fundraising evening at the end of September in honour of her courage

The pink-themed celebration was a huge success, raising more than £1,400 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Read More
Loved ones rooting for warrior mum from Sowerby Bridge battling cancer for third...
Everyone who met Jess liked her

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Jess Sloane with her fiance Conor and her children
Jess and her mum
CalderdaleSowerby BridgeLeukaemia