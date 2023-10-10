A&E wait times: Warning from Halifax and Huddersfield hospitals over 'extremely busy' A&E departments
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust – which runs Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary – has issued a warning that both its A&E departments are “extremely busy”.
It is urging people to check with 111 if they need urgent medical care.
"Our emergency departments are extremely busy,” they posted.
"If you are ill and need urgent medical attention, please call 111 to find your nearest appropriate health service.
"Please call 111 if you need medical help fast but it’s not a 999 emergency, tou think you need to go to A&E or need another NHS urgent care service, you don’t know who to call or you don’t have a GP to call, or you need health information or reassurance about what to do next.”
The 111 service is available 24 hours a day and calls are free from landlines and mobiles.