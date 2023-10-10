Calderdale people are being warned to avoid A&E if they can.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust – which runs Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary – has issued a warning that both its A&E departments are “extremely busy”.

It is urging people to check with 111 if they need urgent medical care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our emergency departments are extremely busy,” they posted.

Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax

"If you are ill and need urgent medical attention, please call 111 to find your nearest appropriate health service.

"Please call 111 if you need medical help fast but it’s not a 999 emergency, tou think you need to go to A&E or need another NHS urgent care service, you don’t know who to call or you don’t have a GP to call, or you need health information or reassurance about what to do next.”