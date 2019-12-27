Alcohol related deaths in Calderdale reach a record high

Public Health England has, in the midst of the festive season, revealed that alcohol related deaths across Calderdale have risen again for 2018 and are the highest since records began.

Analysis of the new data by addiction treatment firm UKAT reveals that 112 people died last year as a direct result of alcohol abuse, a 16 per cent rise since the previous year alone.

Since 2010, alcohol related deaths here have risen from 89 to 112 in 2018, a 25% rise over 8 years, and a trend that experts at UKAT say is in a ‘wrong and worrying direction’.

These figures equate to 55.2 deaths from alcohol related conditions per 100,000 people in Calderdale, a rate that is significantly higher than the 2018 average for the whole Yorkshire and Humber region- 49.4 deaths per 100,000- and is higher than for the whole of England, which is 46.5.

UKAT’s Group Treatment Lead, Nuno Albuquerque, said: “December is notoriously a month for some to over-indulge, and alcohol becomes more and more prevalent and difficult to avoid with Christmas and New Year celebrations.

People tend to drink to excess at this time of year, reaching and exceeding their normal limit with alcohol. But binge-drinking is extremely dangerous because it can cause real short and long term health problems and can even cause death.

“Binge drinking has an immediate effect on your coordination and judgement, but it also leads to dangerous long-term problems with your heart, lungs, liver and kidneys.

"Binge-drinking also increases the body’s tolerance to alcohol, and so the amount consumed each time increases.

"This can lead to the person becoming alcohol dependent, and as the recent figures from Public Health England have revealed, the number of people in Calderdale dying because of alcohol related conditions rises. This is an extremely concerning trend.

“It’s important to remember that these aren’t just numbers; they’re someone’s mother, father, child or friend they won’t get to enjoy this time of year with.

"We encourage everyone in Calderdale to be safe with alcohol and to seek professional support if they’re struggling.”

UKAT explains that binge drinking is defined as men consuming five or more drinks within around two hours and for women, four or more drinks within the same time period.

For confidential help and support with alcohol at this time of year, or to find treatment services in Calderdale, click here