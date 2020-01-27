Banana Bandit kidnaps innocent watermelon for Overgate Hospice

The menacing fruit has promised to release the watermelon if £200 can be raised on an online crowd funder.

The owner of the watermelon, Rachel Lumb was shocked to discover that her beloved fruit had been kidnapped.

Rachel Lumb's watermelon has been kidnapped. The Bandit Banana will release the watermelon when 200 has been raised for Overgate Hospice.

"At the weekend I went to an 80s themed party. I was dressed up as Baby from Dirty Dancing and had carried a watermelon all night.

"In the morning I was sent the ransom video. I wanted to have him for breakfast, but he's stuck in prison," said Rachel.

When Rachel isn't dressing up as Hollywood leading ladies or having her fruit stolen, she works as the Challenge and Events Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice.

For the past 40 years, the Elland hospice has provided palliative care free of charge for Calderdale residents.

Consequently, the hospice has to find £11,600 every day to keep their doors open.

Click here to donate.