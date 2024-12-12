Big Build Appeal: Overgate Hospice reveals latest fundraising total for transformational development following milestone £1million raised by Calderdale public
The public has raised £1million for Overgate’s Big Build Appeal – a £12.75million project to transform the facilities at Overgate Hospice – since its public launch in April, taking the total funds raised to £10.75million, Overgate Hospice has announced.
The major redevelopment of the hospice site will include building a purpose-built 16-bed inpatient unit and significantly expanding and upgrading the Day Hospice facilities.
A final £2million remains to be raised in order to meet plans to open the new hospice by Spring 2026, and ways to support the Big Build Appeal can be found here.
Overgate Hospice supports patients – and their families – who have a progressive, life-limiting illness in Calderdale. The hospice’s current Inpatient Unit has 12 beds, with the majority of those being in shared spaces. The Big Build Appeal aims to expand this to 16 beds with ensuite facilities.
Laura Golding, Director of Income Generation, said: “We are truly humbled by the community’s response to our Big Build Appeal. Countless foundations, businesses, community groups, and Hospice Heroes have rallied together to support Overgate.
“The community spirit that has fuelled every step of this amazing journey highlights just how important Overgate is to the Calderdale Community. We are so excited to be able to build the hospice that Calderdale deserves and to continue providing our compassionate, specialist care for
generations to come.”
Tracey Wilcocks, Chief Executive of Overgate, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who has supported our Big Build Appeal so far. On behalf of everyone at the Hospice, thank you.
“Overgate belongs to the Calderdale community, it is our mission to ensure that our patients, and those close to them, live with the best possible quality of life. None of us know when we or a loved one may need hospice care. However, our expert team ensures that all in our care have a
comfortable, dignified experience, allowing families to make precious memories during the time they have left together.
"Overgate can only continue providing this vital care due to the generosity of our community. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”
