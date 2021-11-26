Black Friday: Calderdale Council launches its first ever offer for sport centres

Calderdale is offering discount rates in its gyms

The offer gives full access to all Calderdale sports centres from December 1 to 23, and includes: 100+ fitness classes a week, access to three swimming pools at Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden, use of four gyms at Brighouse, North Bridge Leisure Centre, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden, free off-peak badminton and free off-peak table tennis.

The offer is valid on adult memberships and is available until Tuesday November 30 (membership will be activated from Wednesday December 1).

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “There’s so much variety included in a Calderdale sports membership it’s already great value for money, but this December offer is an especially good deal. It means that for less than a pound a day you can access each of our four sites, as many times as you like, between 1 and 23 December.

“Each site has so much to offer, including expert instructors to provide tailored advice and encouragement. So whether you’re new to exercise, looking to reach a specific goal or just wanting to try something new – there’s support on hand and options for everyone.

“These short-term offers don’t come along very often, so it’s a real opportunity to grab a great deal and experience the facilities in our centres before deciding to commit to an annual membership.”