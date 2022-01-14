Brighouse climbing centre secures £9,800 to help tackle men’s mental health

One Community Foundation in Huddersfield has awarded £9,800 to ROKT Foundation in Brighouse who will support dozens of men over 18 in the coming months.

The programme will see men take an urban adventure taster experience including rope climbing, bouldering, indoor caving, abseiling during an eight to 10 week period to help grow their confidence, self-esteem and skills.

Participants will also have the chance to gain their level 1 NICAS award (National Indoor Climbing Award Scheme) alongside taking part in yoga and mindfulness, all of which supports mental health and wellbeing.

ROKT Foundation will be helping men with their mental health

Katie Kinsella, ROKT Foundation’s Director for Community & Business Engagement, said: “This is another ground-breaking project harnessing the power of climbing to make a difference to people’s lives. By working together, the programme encourages participants to support and trust others, make decisions and problem solve – which we know from the work we have already done, the experience will have a profound and positive impact on them.

“This, combined with the support of partner agencies, helps clients to understand their worth, develop resilience and make more positive longer term life choices through climbing and healthy activity.

“We hope that through this programme, we can gather evidence to support the need for more holistic support for mental health – and in turn secure longer term funded, commissioned activity and subsidised courses to support more people in need..”

The charity will team up with other Kirklees based support organisations such as Andy's Man Club Huddersfield, Recovery College and Platform 1 and other partners to reach the men most in need.

Emma Woods-Bolger, CEO of One Community Foundation, said: “The impact of poor mental health can be life changing and at its worse, life ending. We want to play a part in intervening when we can help the most. Thanks to the work ROKT Foundation has been doing for the last two years, we can all see the huge benefits climbing has on people’s mental health of all ages and walks of life. It’s no longer a niche sport, but an activity that has far reaching benefits, with impacts becoming apparent in relatively short spaces of time.”