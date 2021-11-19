Caldedale care home rated inadequate vows to turn itself around

Inspectors found that Asquith Hall in Todmorden was rated inadequate in two of its inspection areas and requiring improvement in the other three.

A spokesperson for Asquith Hall said: “We deeply regret that our service has not met our high quality standards.

“As the inspection report notes, we have been responsive and taken action to improve our systems and processes and will continue to do so to address each matter raised. This has included developing a detailed action plan that takes on board all of the findings.

“While there have been some positive findings in the report, with people in our care being supported to keep in touch with family and friends over video conferencing, phone calls and indoor visits, we clearly must improve our safety and training procedures. We will work tirelessly over the coming weeks and months to ensure this is achieved.”

Asquith Hall is a residential care home providing personal and nursing care for up to 53 people, some of whom are living with dementia and/or mental health needs.

In the CQC report its stated: “People were not always safe. People were at risk of harm as the provider had not identified, assessed or mitigated risks. This included risks related to people’s health and care needs as well as environmental risks.

“Parts of the premises were not clean. Infection control procedures were not always followed by staff as personal protective equipment (PPE) was not worn correctly and social distancing was not maintained.

“The manager and provider were responsive to the inspection findings, took action during and after the inspection and shared plans to improve their systems and processes.”