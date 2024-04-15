Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The state-of-the-art NHS facility at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary will start treating people just after midnight on May 22.

But people are being urged to “use it wisely”.

Dr Mark Davies, consultant in Emergency Medicine and clinical lead for the A&E development at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The new, full-service Accident and Emergency department will be staffed by specialist doctors and nurses trained in emergency medicine.

The new A&E opens in May

“It will enable the hospital to better meet the needs of the people of Huddersfield and the surrounding area.

"It’s your A&E – please use it wisely and help us prioritise those who need it most.”

All services currently based in the existing A&E on North Drive will transfer across to the new facility on South Drive when it opens for patient care.

The trust says the new A&E is a “much-needed” replacement for the existing department, which dates back to the 1960s.

Its new location on South Drive can be accessed from Acre Street with parking for cars and ambulances.

The new A&E at HRI is almost twice the size of the current department and has much-improved facilities including a larger resuscitation area with four private bays, a dedicated children’s waiting area, treatment rooms with sliding glass doors to improve privacy and dignity, two state-of-the-art x-ray rooms and a sensitively-located bereavement suite for families.