Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust gets funding for cancer testing and detection technology

Health trusts in Yorkshire, including Calderdale, will benefit from a multi-million pound funding project to upgrade cancer testing and detection technology, the Government has announced.

The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, revealed the new funding today following the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement of an extra £200m last month for new cancer screening equipment.

The new machines will improve screening and early diagnosis of cancer, say the Department of Health and Social Care, and are part of the Government’s commitment to ensure 55,000 more people survive cancer each year.

Nine NHS Trusts in Yorkshire are part of a full list of 78 Trusts which will be able to receive funding over the next two years to replace, refurbish and upgrade CT and MRI scanners, bringing in alternatives with lower radiation levels and breast screening imaging and assessment equipment.

Those selected in the region are Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust

The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, said: “This new state-of-the-art equipment for NHS trusts in the North East and Yorkshire will ensure doctors and clinicians can help even more people survive a cancer diagnosis and stop the disease as early as possible.

“It’s mission critical that the technology our NHS uses to prevent and diagnose cancer is brought into the twenty first century.

“We have backed the roll out of these new machines with £200 million in funding, as part of our Long Term Plan, backed by an extra £33.9 billion a year.”

Replacing and upgrading machines will improve efficiency as they are easier to use, they scan and construct images quicker, and reduce the need to re-scan, says the Government. This will improve patient experience and will lead to earlier diagnosis, which is vital to saving lives, it said. Many machines will use artificial intelligence “so the NHS is ready for the challenges of the future”.

Cally Palmer, National Cancer Director at NHS England, said: “Cancer survival is at a record high thanks to better prevention, earlier diagnosis and world leading treatments in the NHS.

This major investment in the best modern scanning technology will benefit patients in every part of England, helping us to achieve the NHS Long Term Plan’s ambitions of catching tens of thousands more cancers earlier when they are easier to treat, saving 55,000 more lives every year.”

Trusts have been allocated funding based on an assessment of local infrastructure and local population need.