Calderdale bus driver shares his fears as rules on masks on public transport lifted

The rules will be lifted from July 19.

The driver, who does not wish to be named, said many passengers have been refusing to wear masks even when it is a legal obligation.

He is urging people to consider wearing a mask on buses and trains, especially considering the current rise in case numbers.

“We try to ask people and to explain and educate them but many don’t want to listen,” he said, “They don’t like being told what to do.

“People would come and stand right next door to the cab door.

“People should still be wearing masks. Cases are rising. It’s about keeping yourself and other people safe.”

A spokesperson for First West Yorkshire said: “We are working with our industry partners to understand the implications of the Government’s announcement on easing social distancing measures in England and we are awaiting more detailed guidance.

“We continue to help our customers to plan journeys with app technology that gives them live updates on bus capacity and seating, together with practical measures such as enhanced daily cleaning with long-lasting sanitiser to maintain safe travel.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he expects masks to be worn in crowded places, but they will no longer be compulsory.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has ordered that face coverings must be worn on the city’s transport network despite restrictions easing on July 19.