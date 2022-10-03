Calderdale could get more cash to tackle higher-than-average drug deaths

The number of deaths from drug misuse in the borough is worse than the national average.

Between 2018 and 2020, there were 46 drug-related deaths in Calderdale residents - a rate of 7.6 per 100,000 compared to a national average of five.

At Calderdale Council’s next Cabinet meeting, councillors will discuss accepting grant funding of £800,000 over two years, with the potential to bid for an additional £700,000 in 2024/25, to help improve drug and alcohol treatment in the area.

The council says drug treatment services in Calderdale have developed in recent years, with recommendations already implemented from a recent review.

This additional funding would be used to boost support treatment and recovery further and integrate this with action from across health, care, wellbeing and community safety partners in Calderdale and across West Yorkshire.

A new Calderdale Drug and Alcohol Strategic Partnership would also be established to co-ordinate multi-agency action to prevent drug use and improve drug-related outcomes in the borough.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Councillor Sarah Courtney, said the money would help some of the area’s most vulnerable.

“Calderdale’s Vision for the year 2024 is to be a place where everyone can live a larger life and reach their potential,” she said.

"For too many people drug use is preventing this and drug-related deaths have a devastating impact on family members and communities.

“Although there are many complex challenges to this work, it’s vital that we can support those suffering from drug related problems to get the help they need.

“This additional grant funding would help support the important work already taking place and implement sustained improvements to both drug prevention work and tailored recovery work. All of which would help some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

The report covering the implementation of the National Drug Strategy in Calderdale will be discussed at the meeting of the council’s Cabinet on Monday, October 10.