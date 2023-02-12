A Labour group motion to be debated by Calderdale Council says symptoms of the crisis are an “impossibility” of obtaining GP appointments, increased numbers attending A&E, waiting times for ambulances and social care issues.

The motion calls on the council’s Chief Executive Robin Tuddenham and Leader Coun Tim Swift to urge the Government to address underfunding, fully fund a backlog of maintenance work, fully fund staff pay claims and address recruitment and retention issues.

Coun Silvia Dacre’s (Lab, Todmorden) motion says: “Members hear regularly from residents across the borough of the difficulties, and in some case the impossibility, of obtaining GP appointments whether in person or online.

Councillors will discuss the issue next week

“This is borne out by figures for October 2022 showing that 9,559 residents had to wait more than 28 days to see a GP.

“Members and residents’ experience of NHS 111 is that it does not adequately replace a well-resourced GP surgery.

“Advice varies in quality and callers are regularly directed to the under pressure local pharmacy, GP or A&E.”

The motion alleges “desperate residents feel they have no option but to attend A&E, adding to the pressure in hospitals – just under a quarter of those who attended Calderdale and Huddersfield Trust A&E in November 2022 had to wait more than six hours.

“In December 2022, residents of Calderdale waited on average one hour 28 minutes for a Yorkshire Ambulance Service ambulance, an hour more than the target of 18 minutes.”

Other decisions councillors, who meet from 6pm at Halifax Town Hall on Wednesday, February 15 (and screened via the council’s Public-i channel) will also be asked to make include on the future direction of the council-owned Local Development Company, approval of capital and investment strategies, setting council debt limits, and approving the council’s staff pay policy and members’ allowances scheme.

