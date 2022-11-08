Measures to help communities, voluntary services and businesses cope will be put in place, if Calderdale Council’s Cabinet approves them when members meet next Monday, November 14.

Already cost of living issues are affecting each sector with rising costs and demand hitting voluntary groups’ finances and people needing support and advice on issues ranging from energy bills to mental health.

The crisis is biting businesses too, examples highlighted including reduced opening hours because of energy price inflation, owners of one business not taking a wage for six weeks and eateries offering limited menus partially because they are limiting appliances they are cooking on.

Worries are growing in Calderdale about the rise in the cost of living as energy prices soar this winter. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

With money tight, co-ordinated working locally and regionally to maximise available resources will be key, councillors are told.

The council’s Cabinet councillors and its senior officers will meet monthly as a Cost Of Living Crisis Board.

Ward councillors are being encouraged to work with their communities to identify issues within their localities.

Two time-limited officer posts, funded by local health and care partners, will help co-ordinate responses.

Coun Jenny Lynn

Among recent steps taken by the council are a “scrutiny in a day” coming together of council and partners to anticipate potential consequences of the crisis.

Responses include better signposting people to where they can get help, advice hubs for businesses, and West Yorkshire Combined Authority is working with councils to identify further ways to support voluntary organisations – which could result in around £300,000 being allocated to Calderdale to fund debt and money advice, employment support and warm spaces.

Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park), Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said: “We are deeply concerned by the issues that our communities are facing as a result of the cost of living crisis, which is pushing more people into poverty and making life even harder for those who are already disadvantaged.

